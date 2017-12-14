Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 12:37 am

Dwayne Johnson is Supported by Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Hashian & Daughter Jasmine at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Dwayne Johnson is Supported by Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Hashian & Daughter Jasmine at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was honored with with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The 45-year-old actor looked handsome in a charcoal tux and sunglasses for the ceremony on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Hollywood.

Dwayne was joined at the event by his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian and their 1-year-old daughter Jasmine along with his Jumanji co-star Jack Black.

“An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once. manly tears of course. 18 years later, life comes full circle. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude,” Dwayne tweeted earlier that day.

