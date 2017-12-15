Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 3:27 am

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

There are so many Easter Eggs and hidden moments in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that only the biggest fans of the franchise will catch, but we are recapping a lot of them here for you!

Throughout the film, there are moments that hint at some of the most iconic moments from past Star Wars movies. There are also several cameos from celebs like Justin Theroux, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Rogue One director Gareth Edwards.

After reading about all these moments, you’ll likely want to see the film again just to catch all of them with your own eyes!

Click through the slideshow to learn all about the Easter Eggs…

