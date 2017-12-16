Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 5:10 pm

Amy Smart Defends Husband Carter Oosterhouse Against Sexual Misconduct Claims

Amy Smart Defends Husband Carter Oosterhouse Against Sexual Misconduct Claims

Amy Smart is speaking out to defend her husband Carter Oosterhouse against claims of sexual misconduct that were made against him this week.

The 41-year-old HGTV star was accused of coercing a makeup artist on one of his former shows into giving him oral sex multiple times, but Carter says they were in a consensual relationship.

“We are in a climate right now where it’s so wonderful and needed to have women coming forward to break their silence; it is vital and important for female equality. Period. A lot of the stories are horrific and need to be brought to light. This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed,” Amy wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday (December 16).

“When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim. IF a relationship does not work out the way you want it to, then sorry, but that is the risk you take when getting intimate with another person,” she added.

Click inside to read the rest of Amy Smart’s post…

“There are plenty of relationships I wish I could go back and make different choices about, but it was on me to decide. We need to take responsibility and learn from our mistakes and choices,” Amy continued. “Women are powerful and we need to be reminded of the strength and power we hold and learn ways to take care of ourselves so we don’t find ourselves saying yes when we really need to say no.”

“The article is very damaging and cruel to one of the most kindest, loving, non-aggressive men I have the privilege of knowing and I am so sorry for these salacious words being thrown around, they are extremely hurtful,” Amy said. “This type of reporting needs to stop, it’s so damaging for personal lives and careers and just not fair. Enough is enough, this is a plea to the writers, outlets and media… More due diligence needs to be done before crafting headlines and stories. Have discernment when you tell a story and please consider the source and story before just printing anything to get readers and viewers.”

A post shared by amy smart (@smarthouse26) on

Just Jared on Facebook
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 01
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 02
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 03
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 04
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 05
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 06
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 07
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 08
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 09
amy smart defends husband carter oosterhouse 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Smart, Carter Oosterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr