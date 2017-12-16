Amy Smart Defends Husband Carter Oosterhouse Against Sexual Misconduct Claims

Amy Smart is speaking out to defend her husband Carter Oosterhouse against claims of sexual misconduct that were made against him this week.

The 41-year-old HGTV star was accused of coercing a makeup artist on one of his former shows into giving him oral sex multiple times, but Carter says they were in a consensual relationship.

“We are in a climate right now where it’s so wonderful and needed to have women coming forward to break their silence; it is vital and important for female equality. Period. A lot of the stories are horrific and need to be brought to light. This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed,” Amy wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday (December 16).

“When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim. IF a relationship does not work out the way you want it to, then sorry, but that is the risk you take when getting intimate with another person,” she added.

“There are plenty of relationships I wish I could go back and make different choices about, but it was on me to decide. We need to take responsibility and learn from our mistakes and choices,” Amy continued. “Women are powerful and we need to be reminded of the strength and power we hold and learn ways to take care of ourselves so we don’t find ourselves saying yes when we really need to say no.”

“The article is very damaging and cruel to one of the most kindest, loving, non-aggressive men I have the privilege of knowing and I am so sorry for these salacious words being thrown around, they are extremely hurtful,” Amy said. “This type of reporting needs to stop, it’s so damaging for personal lives and careers and just not fair. Enough is enough, this is a plea to the writers, outlets and media… More due diligence needs to be done before crafting headlines and stories. Have discernment when you tell a story and please consider the source and story before just printing anything to get readers and viewers.”