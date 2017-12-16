Ian McKellen Wants to Return as Gandalf in 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series!

A friendly face might be returning to the Lord of the Rings TV series!

Sir Ian McKellen – who played Gandalf in the movies – revealed that he can’t see anyone else playing his role in the upcoming series coming to Amazon.

The 78-year-old actor stopped by Graham Norton’s BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday morning (December 16) where he was asked how he would feel if someone else played Gandalf.

“What do you mean, another Gandalf?” Ian said. “I haven’t said yes because I haven’t been asked. But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7000 years old, so I’m not too old.”

Back in November, it was announced that a Lord of the Rings series was officially in the works on Amazon – and that it was already confirmed for a multi-season order!