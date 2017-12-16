Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 7:20 pm

Ian McKellen Wants to Return as Gandalf in 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series!

Ian McKellen Wants to Return as Gandalf in 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series!

A friendly face might be returning to the Lord of the Rings TV series!

Sir Ian McKellen – who played Gandalf in the movies – revealed that he can’t see anyone else playing his role in the upcoming series coming to Amazon.

The 78-year-old actor stopped by Graham Norton’s BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday morning (December 16) where he was asked how he would feel if someone else played Gandalf.

“What do you mean, another Gandalf?” Ian said. “I haven’t said yes because I haven’t been asked. But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7000 years old, so I’m not too old.”

Back in November, it was announced that a Lord of the Rings series was officially in the works on Amazon – and that it was already confirmed for a multi-season order!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ian McKellen, Lord of the Rings

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr