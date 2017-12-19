Allison Williams is Back to Her Brunette Hair - See the Photo!

Allison Williams is going back to her roots!

The 29-year-old Get Out actress took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) to share a photo of her newly dyed brown hair.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Williams

“Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I’ve got to say that I’m happy to be back. 💕💕” Allison captioned the below selfie.

Allison first debuted her “stressful” platinum blonde locks on the cover of Allure Magazine back in February.