Tue, 19 December 2017 at 5:52 pm

Eva Longoria Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy with Husband Jose Baston!

Eva Longoria Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy with Husband Jose Baston!

Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston are expecting their first child together, her rep confirms to JustJared.com.

The 42-year-old former Desperate Housewives actress is four months pregnant with a baby boy, according to Us Weekly.

Rumors had surfaced a couple months ago that Eva was pregnant after she stepped out wearing a loose-fitting dress that some thought was to hide a baby bump. On the same vacation that those photos were snapped, Eva was also seen wearing a bikini and flaunting PDA with her hubby.

Jose, who goes by the nickname Pepe, is the father of two kids with his ex-wife.

Congratulations to the happy couple on this exciting news!
