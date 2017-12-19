Is There a 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' End Credits Scene?

The Jumanji reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, hits theaters at midnight tonight and fans may want to know whether to stick around through the credits!

Well, there’s nothing happening after the credits roll, so you can leave the theater when the start.

The film features a great cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Bobby Cannavale, and more.

The reboot currently has an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes and is getting some really great reviews! Be sure to check it out at midnight tonight!