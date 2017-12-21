Top Stories
Hugh Jackman Goes Shirtless at the Beach with His Hot Trainer!

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Thu, 21 December 2017 at 1:18 am

Cardi B Reveals How Her Name Was Created - Watch Now!

Cardi B Reveals How Her Name Was Created - Watch Now!

Cardi B is living her best life – and she’s telling Jimmy Fallon all about it!

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (December 20), the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed how she came up with her name.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

“You know what, my sister name is Hennessy, so everybody used to call be Bacardi,” Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar – shared. “Then it was my Instagram name, Bacardi, Bacardi B, but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted, and you know what I think it was Bacardi [the alcohol company] that had something to do with it. So I just changed it to Cardi B.”

Cardi will be dropping her new song “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage this Friday!

Watch Cardi‘s interview below!

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Name

Also pictured inside: Cardi B arriving at her interview on Wednesday night (December 20) in New York City.
Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Cardi B, Jimmy Fallon, Video

