Cardi B Reveals How Her Name Was Created - Watch Now!

Cardi B is living her best life – and she’s telling Jimmy Fallon all about it!

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (December 20), the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed how she came up with her name.

“You know what, my sister name is Hennessy, so everybody used to call be Bacardi,” Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar – shared. “Then it was my Instagram name, Bacardi, Bacardi B, but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted, and you know what I think it was Bacardi [the alcohol company] that had something to do with it. So I just changed it to Cardi B.”

Cardi will be dropping her new song “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage this Friday!

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Name

Also pictured inside: Cardi B arriving at her interview on Wednesday night (December 20) in New York City.