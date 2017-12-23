Top Stories
Sat, 23 December 2017 at 5:00 am

Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Share a Kiss at LAX

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma are back in Los Angeles following their trip to New York City!

The 30-year-old Younger actress and the “We Might Fall” singer, also 30, were spotted touching down at LAX Airport on Thursday (December 21).

Before that, they were seen bundling up as they left their NYC hotel.

Hilary wore her red Gucci sweatshirt, a black and white coat, black skinnies, white sneakers, a black beanie, and feather earrings.

Matthew had on all black, including a black graphic t-shirt, as well as a denim jacket, green coat, red bandana, and a dark pair of shades.

The duo shared a sweet smooch at LAX before heading their separate ways.
