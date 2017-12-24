Lainie Kazan Arrested for Shoplifting on Christmas Eve

My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress Lainie Kazan was arrested on Sunday (December 24) for shoplifting at a grocery store in the Los Angeles area.

The 77-year-old actress was shopping at a Gelson’s in the San Fernando Valley on Christmas Eve at around 4pm and walked out of the store with $180 worth of groceries without paying.

Lainie put the groceries in reusable bags and when she was caught, her excuse for not paying was reportedly that she had no money on her, according to TMZ.

Lainie was arrested for petty theft and she was released from custody at the police station without bail.