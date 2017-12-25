Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Far Along She Is!

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how far along she is into her first pregnancy!

The 33-year-old reality star finally confirmed that she’s pregnant just last week and now she says she’ll be six months along as of next week!

Khloe responded to a fan asking how many months she is. She said, “I’ll be 6 months next week.”

Now that she is being public with her pregnancy, Khloe has been sharing a lot on social media, including the below photo of her cradling her baby bump at her family’s Christmas Eve party.