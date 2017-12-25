Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2017 at 4:57 pm

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Far Along She Is!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Far Along She Is!

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how far along she is into her first pregnancy!

The 33-year-old reality star finally confirmed that she’s pregnant just last week and now she says she’ll be six months along as of next week!

Khloe responded to a fan asking how many months she is. She said, “I’ll be 6 months next week.”

Now that she is being public with her pregnancy, Khloe has been sharing a lot on social media, including the below photo of her cradling her baby bump at her family’s Christmas Eve party.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

