Mon, 25 December 2017 at 4:11 pm
'The Notebook' Director Nick Cassavetes' Daughter Is Missing
- The director reportedly says that his estranged wife has taken his daughter – TMZ
- JJJ’s top 50 celebs of the year have been revealed – Just Jared Jr
- Is Jennifer Lawrence back with one of her exes? – Lainey Gossip
- Here’s how celebs are celebrating Christmas – TooFab
- Pitch Perfect 3 director breaks down the film’s most outrageous moment – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Nick Cassavetes
Sponsored Links by ZergNet