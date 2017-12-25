Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 4:11 pm

'The Notebook' Director Nick Cassavetes' Daughter Is Missing

'The Notebook' Director Nick Cassavetes' Daughter Is Missing
  • The director reportedly says that his estranged wife has taken his daughter – TMZ
  • JJJ’s top 50 celebs of the year have been revealed – Just Jared Jr
  • Is Jennifer Lawrence back with one of her exes? – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s how celebs are celebrating Christmas – TooFab
  • Pitch Perfect 3 director breaks down the film’s most outrageous moment – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Nick Cassavetes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr