Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 12:06 am

Cindy Crawford Spent the Holidays Skiing with Her Family!

Cindy Crawford Spent the Holidays Skiing with Her Family!

Cindy Crawford starts off her day with a trip to to Trancas Market on Wednesday morning (December 27) in Malibu, Calif.

The 51-year-old model went cozy and casual in a sweater and scarf while wearing flip flops as she ran errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cindy Crawford

Earlier this week, Cindy celebrated Christmas in Colorado with her husband Rande Gerber, their kids Presley and Kaia, and other family members.

During their ski trip, the Crawford-Gerber family shared tons of photos and videos from their fun in the snow!

It’s times like these we must embrace..

A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on

See more posts inside…

Walking in a winter wonderland with my sisters 💗❄️

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Family Christmas in Steamboat! ❤️

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Just Jared on Facebook
cindy crawford spent the holidays skiing with her family 01
cindy crawford spent the holidays skiing with her family 02
cindy crawford spent the holidays skiing with her family 03
cindy crawford spent the holidays skiing with her family 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Kids, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Rande Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Minka Kelly is spending her Christmas vacation in Hawaii - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin is sharing tons of photos from her romantic Paris vacation with boyfriend Chandler Powell - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper is slamming Will Smith's new Netflix movie - TooFab
  • Find out which movie was named the worst of 2017 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • JoJo Siwa is showing off all of her super cool Christmas gifts - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da36:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleOnlineEasyGroupTechJobsOpportunities/easy/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da36luuu