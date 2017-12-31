Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2017 at 1:52 am

Shakira Cozies Up to Gerard Pique at JFK Airport!

Shakira Cozies Up to Gerard Pique at JFK Airport!

Shakira and Gerard Pique cozy up to each other as they hang out at JFK Airport on Friday afternoon (December 39) in New York City.

The 40-year-old entertainer and the 30-year-old soccer player were joined by their kids – four-year-old Milan and two-year-old Sasha (not pictured) – as they headed towards their flight out of town.

Shakira and Gerard recently celebrated Christmas with their kids in NYC were the family of four were spotted sitting court side at the New York Knicks.

ICYMI, Shakira recently postponed her tour as she lets her vocal cords heal.
