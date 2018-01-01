Andra Day Sings 'Rise Up' on New Year's Eve in Times Square!

Andra Day looks gorgeous in red while hitting the stage for a New Year’s Eve performance from Times Square on Sunday night (December 31) in New York City.

The 33-year-old singer performed her hit song “Rise Up” for New Year’s Eve on Fox. You can watch a short clip of the performance below!

You will hopefully see Andra at the NAACP Image Awards very soon, where she is nominated for two awards – Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration for her song “Stand Up for Something” with Common.