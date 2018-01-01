Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 2:22 am

Andra Day Sings 'Rise Up' on New Year's Eve in Times Square!

Andra Day Sings 'Rise Up' on New Year's Eve in Times Square!

Andra Day looks gorgeous in red while hitting the stage for a New Year’s Eve performance from Times Square on Sunday night (December 31) in New York City.

The 33-year-old singer performed her hit song “Rise Up” for New Year’s Eve on Fox. You can watch a short clip of the performance below!

You will hopefully see Andra at the NAACP Image Awards very soon, where she is nominated for two awards – Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration for her song “Stand Up for Something” with Common.
