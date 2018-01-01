Mariah Carey Finds Her Tea After New Year's Eve Performance!

If you were worried about Mariah Carey‘s tea during her New Year’s Eve performance, you can breathe a sigh of relief that she found it!

In between her two songs during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Sunday (December 31), Mariah tried to find her tea to warm her vocal chords before singing “Hero,” but she had no luck.

“I’m just going to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me. They told me there would be tea,” Mariah said. Then she couldn’t find it and said, “Ugh, it’s a disaster. Okay, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

“Found my tea! ☕,” Mariah posted on Instagram at 2:40am ET!