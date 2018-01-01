Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Had a 'Low-Key' New Year's Eve

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Mexico and details on their night have been revealed!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer was joined by a bunch of friends at a villa in Cabo San Lucas and Justin, 23, reportedly stayed at a villa ten minutes away.

“Justin flew in to Cabo on a private jet from Cancun where he spent a few days with his family,” a source told E! News. “He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena‘s villa where she was staying.”

“He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually,” the source continued, adding that Justin stopped by a dinner party at Selena‘s villa on Sunday night (December 31). “They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean.”

