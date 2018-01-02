Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 12:03 am

Celine Dion Has No Advice for Lady Gaga on Vegas Residency

Celine Dion Has No Advice for Lady Gaga on Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga will be launching a Las Vegas residency at the end of the year, but Celine Dion, who has been in the city for well over a decade, has no advice to give the star.

Celine made a brief appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show and Andy Cohen asked what advice she’d give to Gaga.

“Do I have advice for Lady Gaga?! No!” she said. “First of all, this girl knows exactly what she’s doing. She knows what to do. And I will never, ever, ever, in my whole life tell somebody professional super talented like she is how to do things. I’m going to go see her show. When is she starting?”

Celine was asked if she would want to do a duet with Gaga and she said, “Oh, don’t get me started now! I would love that, I love her so much. I can’t wait! Come on, Lady Gaga, we’re waiting for you!”

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celine Dion, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    They’re both Aries.

  • Christin


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da44d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsCodeOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da44luuu