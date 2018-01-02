Celine Dion Has No Advice for Lady Gaga on Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga will be launching a Las Vegas residency at the end of the year, but Celine Dion, who has been in the city for well over a decade, has no advice to give the star.

Celine made a brief appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show and Andy Cohen asked what advice she’d give to Gaga.

“Do I have advice for Lady Gaga?! No!” she said. “First of all, this girl knows exactly what she’s doing. She knows what to do. And I will never, ever, ever, in my whole life tell somebody professional super talented like she is how to do things. I’m going to go see her show. When is she starting?”

Celine was asked if she would want to do a duet with Gaga and she said, “Oh, don’t get me started now! I would love that, I love her so much. I can’t wait! Come on, Lady Gaga, we’re waiting for you!”