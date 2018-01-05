Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Abs in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio rides some waves on a boogie board while hitting the beach on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her assets in a floral-print bikini and string hat as she spent the day soaking up the sun on the beach.

While she was at the beach, Alessandra took to Instagram to share a cheeky pic of she and her friends posing together!

