Top Stories
14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Abs in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Abs in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio rides some waves on a boogie board while hitting the beach on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her assets in a floral-print bikini and string hat as she spent the day soaking up the sun on the beach.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

While she was at the beach, Alessandra took to Instagram to share a cheeky pic of she and her friends posing together!

Check out the hot photo below!

Made in Brazil 🇧🇷☀️💦

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio flaunts her toned abs in brazil 01
alessandra ambrosio flaunts her toned abs in brazil 02
alessandra ambrosio flaunts her toned abs in brazil 03
alessandra ambrosio flaunts her toned abs in brazil 04
alessandra ambrosio flaunts her toned abs in brazil 05

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Bikini

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr