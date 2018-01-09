Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 9:20 am

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Suffers Broken Bone on Family Vacation (Report)

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, reportedly suffered a broken bone during a holiday vacation.

The 11-year-old apparently suffered a broken arm while snowboarding in Lake Tahoe over the break. “Mom was very grateful to the team who helped her,” an insider told People.

An alternate report from ET suggest that the bone Shiloh actually broke was the collarbone.

Over the weekend, Angelina walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes with her son Pax.

We’re sending Shiloh the best and are hoping for a speedy recovery!
