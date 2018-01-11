Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 7:58 pm

Jessica Biel Is Beautiful in Black Tulle at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Jessica Biel looks so chic on the blue carpet at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 35-year-old The Sinner actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series during the night’s ceremony.

Jessica‘s Sinner co-star, Bill Pullman, also hit the carpet.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018 dress.

Tune in for the Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Olivia Munn, at 8/7c on The CW.

Photos: Getty Images
