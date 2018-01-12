Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 10:44 pm

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Channel 'The Matrix' During Birthday Celebration!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Channel 'The Matrix' During Birthday Celebration!

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are giving us major Matrix vibes!

The super chic couple stepped out on their way to Zayn‘s birthday celebration on Friday night (January 12) in New York City.

Gigi went for an all patent look in a long black trench coat paired with snakeskin print pants and tiny sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Zayn rocked a super long coat and accessorized with white rimmed sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, Gigi took to her Instagram to wish Zayn a happy birthday with a super sweet note and never-before-seen photos.

Be sure to check out what she had to say!

FYI: Gigi is carrying a Tod‘s bag.

