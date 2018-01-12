Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, & Daniel Bruhl Premiere 'The Alienist' in LA

Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans joined forces at the premiere of their new series The Alienist!

The trio stepped out for the event at Paramount Studios on Thursday (January 11) in Los Angeles.

Daniel and Luke suited up, while Dakota stunned in a sleeveless bold red dress.

They were joined by their co-stars Q’orianka Kilcher, Jackson Gann, Emanuela Postacchin, Brian Geraghty, Robert Wom, Matt Lintz, Matthew Shear, Douglas Smith, and director Jakob Verbruggen.

TV personality DeMario Jackson, Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris, and Animal Kingdom‘s Jake Weary also stepped out to show their support.

Earlier in the day, Luke, Dakota, and Daniel also spoke on stage during the TNT portion of the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

Don’t miss The Alienist when it premieres on January 22!

FYI: Dakota is wearing a The Row dress and Sophia Webster heels at the premiere.

50+ pictures inside of Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl, and more at the events…