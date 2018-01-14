Hailey Baldwin Is Getting Ready For 'Drop The Mic' Season 2

Hailey Baldwin shows off her abs in a crop top sweater while heading back to her car on Sunday (January 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old model showed off her blonde locks after previously having pink hair since the New Year holiday.

Earlier in the weekend, Hailey stepped out in bright pink pants to grab a bite to eat at Urth Caffe.

Hailey is gearing up for the upcoming second season of her show Drop The Mic, where she serves as co-host.