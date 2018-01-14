Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2018 at 3:10 pm

Jennifer Garner Is Not Dating Josh Duhamel, Despite Fake Report

Jennifer Garner wears a blue dress for church on Sunday (January 14) in Los Angeles.

The actress was seen heading inside and was joined by her ex husband Ben Affleck, as well as their kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5 (not pictured).

The day before, Jennifer was seen heading for a workout in the Los Angeles area. See all the photos in the gallery!

Recently, a fake report emerged suggesting Jennifer was dating Josh Duhamel after meeting on the set of their new movie Love, Simon. Gossip Cop debunked the rumor, saying it’s definitely not true.
Photos: Backgrid, Wenn
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

  • persononhere

    i just don’t think any woman, especially one with millions, should be leaving the house with a mop of wet hair.

  • plez

    Well if true that would be a downgrade for Josh Duhamel.

  • patrickdornoff

    why not its her life some women do that famous or not famous

  • SquidBillie

    She must call the paps every Sunday, because she’s here every week going to church.

  • Artie

    No need for her to call the paps since they already know where she’ll be every Sunday.

  • lucy

    Is there a reason JG goes to church with wet hair????? Is it such a problem to take 5 minutes to dry her hair.

  • USWeeklyHatesComments

    I’m not bothered by wet hair any day, but she’s going to church! I’m not religious anymore but anytime I went to church, I was respectful in how I looked. She’s dressing up, she’s wearing expensive clothes but is going with wet hair. It’s just ridiculous IMO.

  • Gina

    This homely goody-goody mom thing she has going on is tiring. She has potential to be a bombshell, I’ve seen her in the show Alias.