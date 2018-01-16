Pregnant Kate Middleton Covers Baby Bump in Bright Pink Coat

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) visit the Coventry University Science and Health Building on Tuesday (January 16) in Coventry, England.

Before heading inside, the pregnant 36-year-old royal and Prince William, 35, greeted some children and fans outside!

“She said her son [Prince] George will love the flowers because he loves orange — and police colors. I told them I had an American Girl doll for Christmas, and William said [Princess] Charlotte loves dolls,” nine-year-old Darcy Hayes said about meeting the couple (via People). “They were nice and cheerful.”

“They didn’t seem like people who are too busy for other people. She seemed really nice,” nine-year-old Mia Ramin said.

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing a pink Mulberry coat.