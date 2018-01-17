Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 9:30 am

Jack Antonoff Clarifies Lorde Dating Rumors

Jack Antonoff Clarifies Lorde Dating Rumors

Since his breakup with Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff has faced rumors that he’s dating Lorde.

Jack co-wrote and co-produced her album Melodrama, and also makes frequent appearances on her Instagram account.

Jack took to Twitter to clarify that he’s currently single and not dating Lorde.

“normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol.,” Jack posted.

