Jack Antonoff Clarifies Lorde Dating Rumors

Since his breakup with Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff has faced rumors that he’s dating Lorde.

Jack co-wrote and co-produced her album Melodrama, and also makes frequent appearances on her Instagram account.

Jack took to Twitter to clarify that he’s currently single and not dating Lorde.

“normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol.,” Jack posted.