Thu, 18 January 2018 at 10:20 pm

'Black-ish' Spinoff 'Grown-ish' Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Freeform’s Grown-ish is returning for a second season!

The network made the announcement at the Freeform Summit on Thursday (January 18), just four episodes into season one.

The spinoff of ABC’s hit comedy Black-ish has received a 20-episode second season order.

Grown-ish, a half-hour comedy tackling current social issues and complexities facing both students and administrators, follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter from Black-ish, as she heads into her freshman year of college at Cal U.

Grown-ish airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m./7c on Freeform.
