Ashton Kutcher Joins Mila Kunis at LA Women's March 2018

Mila Kunis is joined by hubby Ashton Kutcher as they step out for the 2018 Women’s March on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Los Angeles.

The married couple kept things cool and sporty in baseball hats and black jackets as they joined the crowds at the march.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mila Kunis



Ashton took to Instagram to share a selfie of the two before Mila took to the podium to speak to the attendees.

Check out tons of other powerhouse attendees here.