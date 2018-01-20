Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 8:54 pm

Ashton Kutcher Joins Mila Kunis at LA Women's March 2018

Mila Kunis is joined by hubby Ashton Kutcher as they step out for the 2018 Women’s March on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Los Angeles.

The married couple kept things cool and sporty in baseball hats and black jackets as they joined the crowds at the march.

Ashton took to Instagram to share a selfie of the two before Mila took to the podium to speak to the attendees.

