Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 9:16 pm

Nancy Pelosi Zings Donald Trump Over His Women's March 2018 Tweet

Nancy Pelosi Zings Donald Trump Over His Women's March 2018 Tweet

Nancy Pelosi is not putting up with Donald Trump‘s tweet about the 2018 Women’s March.

On Saturday (January 20), the 71-year-old President took to Twitter to tweet about the march, writing, “Unprecedented success for our Country, in so many ways, since the Election. Record Stock Market, Strong on Military, Crime, Borders, & ISIS, Judicial Strength & Numbers, Lowest Unemployment for Women & ALL, Massive Tax Cuts, end of Individual Mandate – and so much more. Big 2018!”

Nancy then retweeted Trump‘s tweet adding, “Who wants to tell him?”

Women took to the streets last year to protest Trump‘s inauguration and are marching today to make their voices heard once again.

