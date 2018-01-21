Reese Witherspoon & Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrate the Producers at PGA Awards 2018

Reese Witherspoon and Tracee Ellis Ross walk the carpet at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday night (January 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by Nikki Reed, Thomas Jane, SMILF‘s Frankie Shaw, and Reese‘s A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay.

Reese is up for the Norman Felton Award for Episodic Television, Drama for her work as a producer on Big Little Lies.

Ava will be honored at the event with the Visionary Award. She was just the recipient of the Entertainer of the Year prize at the NAACP Image Awards the other night!

FYI: Reese is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress and Chloe Gosselin shoes. Tracee is wearing a Tory Burch dress. Nikki is wearing a Clarité suit, a Simran Rihal clutch, and Alexandre Birman shoes. Ava is wearing Malone Souliers shoes. Diane is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg dress.