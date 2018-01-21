Sally Hawkins & Richard Jenkins Bring 'Shape of Water' to SAG Awards 2018!

Sally Hawkins got colorful on the carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 41-year-old Shape of Water actress stepped out at the award ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

She was also joined by her co-star Richard Jenkins and his wife Sharon R. Friedrick.

During the ceremony, Sally was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Richard was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

FYI: Sally is wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes, Irene Neuwirth earrings and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.