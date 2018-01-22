Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 4:25 pm

Katy Perry & Heidi Klum Honor Minnie Mouse at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Katy Perry & Heidi Klum Honor Minnie Mouse at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Katy Perry poses for some photos with Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Disney character on Monday (January 22) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance to show support were Heidi Klum, and of course, Mickey Mouse.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

If you don’t know, Mickey Mouse was the first cartoon character to get a star on the Walk of Fame back in 1978. Minnie was just given hers today, and Katy called it out in her speech. Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 01
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 02
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 03
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 04
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 05
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 06
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 07
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 08
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 09
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 10
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 11
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 12
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 13
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 14
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 15
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 16
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 17
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 18
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 19
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 20
katy perry heidi klum minnie mouse walk of fame 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Heidi Klum, Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr