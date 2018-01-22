Katy Perry & Heidi Klum Honor Minnie Mouse at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Katy Perry poses for some photos with Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Disney character on Monday (January 22) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance to show support were Heidi Klum, and of course, Mickey Mouse.

If you don’t know, Mickey Mouse was the first cartoon character to get a star on the Walk of Fame back in 1978. Minnie was just given hers today, and Katy called it out in her speech. Watch below!