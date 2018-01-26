Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 10:37 pm

Rosario Dawson Opens Up About Sexual Abuse as a Child

Rosario Dawson Opens Up About Sexual Abuse as a Child

Rosario Dawson is bravely sharing about her harrowing experiences with sexual assault as a child.

The 38-year-old actress, who has been a big supporter of the #MeToo and Time’s Up initiative, recently opened up about being abused at a young age.

“I was raped and molested as a child, so for me, the world was like that since I was a child. So when I saw it in the workplace, it wasn’t foreign to me. It was like, well, that even happens within family. It happens with people that are supposed to take care of you when you’re a child,” Rosario said while speaking on the Morado Lens podcast.

She added, “Now we’re in a place where it’s finally like, ‘No, we don’t have to keep passing this on. This is archaic and terrible and destructive. Let’s look at it.’ It’s beautiful. I’m so ready for this moment.”
