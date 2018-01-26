Sam Smith Bundles Up in Blue Ahead of Grammys Performance

Sam Smith is gearing up for his 2018 Grammys performance this weekend!

The 25-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer was spotted taking a walk on Friday (January 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

He stayed warm in a blue corduroy jacket with a furry collar, rolled-up blue jeans, and white sneakers with blue details.

Sam accessorized with a pair of clear-rimmed circular shades and an assortment of rings.

Be sure to catch the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, this Sunday at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS, where Sam will be taking the stage.

We’ll be live-blogging the show as well, so stay tuned!