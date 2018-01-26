Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 6:41 pm

Sam Smith Bundles Up in Blue Ahead of Grammys Performance

Sam Smith Bundles Up in Blue Ahead of Grammys Performance

Sam Smith is gearing up for his 2018 Grammys performance this weekend!

The 25-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer was spotted taking a walk on Friday (January 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

He stayed warm in a blue corduroy jacket with a furry collar, rolled-up blue jeans, and white sneakers with blue details.

Sam accessorized with a pair of clear-rimmed circular shades and an assortment of rings.

Be sure to catch the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, this Sunday at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS, where Sam will be taking the stage.

We’ll be live-blogging the show as well, so stay tuned!
sam smith bundles up in blue ahead of grammys performance 01
sam smith bundles up in blue ahead of grammys performance 02
sam smith bundles up in blue ahead of grammys performance 03
sam smith bundles up in blue ahead of grammys performance 04
sam smith bundles up in blue ahead of grammys performance 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sam Smith

