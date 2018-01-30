Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Katy Perry &amp; More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 9:20 am

'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Trailer Brings Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Together - Watch Now!

'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Trailer Brings Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Together - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp just debuted!

In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne also star.

The film will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
ant man wasp trailer 01
ant man wasp trailer 02
ant man wasp trailer 03
ant man wasp trailer 04
ant man wasp trailer 05
ant man wasp trailer 06

Photos: Disney/Marvel
Posted to: Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly, Marvel, Michael Douglas, Paul Rudd, Trailer, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr