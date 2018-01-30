'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Trailer Brings Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Together - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp just debuted!

In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne also star.

The film will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.