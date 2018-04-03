Eminem Escapes An Asylum in 'Framed' Music Video - Watch!

Shady’s back! Eminem has just dropped the horror-filled music video for his latest single “Framed,” and you can watch it right here!

In the James Larese-directed clip, the 45-year-old rapper escapes from an asylum and goes on a serial killing spree. It’s is gory and explicit.

It features bloody scenes, dismembered body parts, and gruesome animation to match Eminem’s twisted, intricate rhymes on the terror-themed track.

“Framed” is off of Eminem‘s latest album, Revival, which topped the Billboard 200 back in December. He previously released videos for “Walk on Water” with Beyoncé and “River” with Ed Sheeran.



Eminem – ‘Framed’ (Music Video)