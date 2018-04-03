Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 3:09 pm

Verne Troyer Rushed to Hospital 'Drunk & Suicidal' After Friend Calls 911

Verne Troyer Rushed to Hospital 'Drunk & Suicidal' After Friend Calls 911

Verne Troyer has been rushed to the hospital after a friend called police, claiming the 49-year-old actor was “drunk and suicidal.”

The Austin Powers star was transported to the hospital on Monday night (April 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Verne Troyer

The caller reportedly described Verne as being “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.” Police and the fire department showed up on the scene, transporting Verne to the hospital for possible alcohol poisoning, according to TMZ.

He is reportedly being held for 72 hours for evaluation.

Verne was hospitalized almost exactly a year ago for alcoholism.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Verne Troyer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr