Verne Troyer Rushed to Hospital 'Drunk & Suicidal' After Friend Calls 911

Verne Troyer has been rushed to the hospital after a friend called police, claiming the 49-year-old actor was “drunk and suicidal.”

The Austin Powers star was transported to the hospital on Monday night (April 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Verne Troyer

The caller reportedly described Verne as being “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.” Police and the fire department showed up on the scene, transporting Verne to the hospital for possible alcohol poisoning, according to TMZ.

He is reportedly being held for 72 hours for evaluation.

Verne was hospitalized almost exactly a year ago for alcoholism.