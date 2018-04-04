Cardi B & Migos: 'Drip' Stream, Download & Lyrics - Listen Here!

Cardi B has just dropped yet another brand new song titled “Drip” ahead of the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy – which is set to drop on April 6.

The track sees the 25-year-old rapper reuniting with Migos, who she previously joined forces with on the trio’s – Offset, Takeoff and Quavo – Culture II hit single “MotorSport.”

Cardi is set to stop by Saturday Night Live on April 7 as the musical guest in support of the LP. She’s also set to join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday (April 9) as the first-ever co-host for the late-night show.

You can also stream “Drip” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Cardi B – Drip feat. Migos [Official Audio]