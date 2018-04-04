Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 8:41 pm

Dakota Johnson Steps Out for a Solo Shopping Trip in LA!

Dakota Johnson Steps Out for a Solo Shopping Trip in LA!

Dakota Johnson is looking stylish while getting in some shopping!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted out for a shopping trip on Wednesday (April 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota looked casual but chic in a navy blue jacket, a black top, high waisted jeans and a pair of black flats while strolling and shopping.

She just recently returned to LA after filming her upcoming movie Bad Times at the El Royale. She made her return one day prior (April 3), and was spotted making her way through LAX airport.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson shopping april 2018 la 01
dakota johnson shopping april 2018 la 02 copy
dakota johnson shopping april 2018 la 02
dakota johnson shopping april 2018 la 03
dakota johnson shopping april 2018 la 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr