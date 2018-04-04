Kim Kardashian Posts First Family Portrait With Kanye West & Kids North, Saint & Chicago!

Kim Kardashian is sharing the first glimpse of her beautiful family of five all together in one picture!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star posted the family photo on her social media on Wednesday (April 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too,” Kim captioned the adorable photo, which also features Kanye West and their kids North, Saint and Chicago.

“One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol,” she added on Twitter. Too cute!