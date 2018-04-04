Milla Jovovich & Husband Paul W. S. Anderson Go Shopping in Beverly Hills

Milla Jovovich holds on close to husband Paul W.S. Anderson as they step out to do some shopping on Monday afternoon (April 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress kept things cool in a gray jacket over an olive-colored top and jeans while she enjoyed an afternoon date with her husband.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milla Jovovich

Up next on Milla‘s film slate is the sci-fi action flick Future World – which she stars in alongside James Franco, Lucy Liu, Suki Waterhouse, and Snoop Dogg.

Future World is set to hit theaters on May 25.