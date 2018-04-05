Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Chelsea Handler Fires Back at Tomi Lahren's Immigrant Caravan Suggestion

Chelsea Handler Fires Back at Tomi Lahren's Immigrant Caravan Suggestion

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Blackface Allegations

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Blackface Allegations

Even More Drama in Store for Blac Chyna &amp; the Kardashians

Even More Drama in Store for Blac Chyna & the Kardashians

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 8:50 am

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Illegal Poaching

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Illegal Poaching

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The 52-year-old actor was convicted of illegal poaching in a case that dates back decades. Years ago in 1998, Salman has been accused of killing two blackbucks, a specific type of antelope, while working in the Rajasthan area. He was found guilty, and also was fined about $150.

Prosecutors say Salman and other actors on the film hunted the protected species.

If Salman chooses to appeal, and the appeal is accepted, he could face a reduced sentence or pay bail, CNN reports.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bollywood, Salman Khan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr