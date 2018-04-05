Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Illegal Poaching

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The 52-year-old actor was convicted of illegal poaching in a case that dates back decades. Years ago in 1998, Salman has been accused of killing two blackbucks, a specific type of antelope, while working in the Rajasthan area. He was found guilty, and also was fined about $150.

Prosecutors say Salman and other actors on the film hunted the protected species.

If Salman chooses to appeal, and the appeal is accepted, he could face a reduced sentence or pay bail, CNN reports.