Poo Bear feat. Justin Bieber & Jay Electronica: 'Hard 2 Face Reality' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber and Jay Electronica teamed up on Poo Bear‘s new track “Hard 2 Face Reality!”

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer and the 41-year-old rapper are both featured on the song from Poo Bear‘s debut album Poo Bear Presents: Bearthday Music.

Poo Bear and Justin started writing the song – marking Justin‘s first of 2018 – three years ago in Toronto, Canada.

“It was a time when the media and a lot of people were going in on Justin, being really cruel, making up false information,” Poo Bear told Rolling Stone. “We were in that place. We revisited it maybe five months ago – finished it, changed the beat a little bit.”

The album, set for release on April 27, also includes collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, J Balvin, Juanes, Jennifer Lopez, Zara Larsson, and more.

Listen to “Hard 2 Face Reality” below! You can also download it on iTunes.

