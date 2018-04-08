Jimmy Kimmel Issues Statement Regarding Sean Hannnity Fight, Apologizes to Those Who He Offended

Jimmy Kimmel seems to want to end his fight with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

The late night host released a statement after the pair had a Twitter back and forth regarding jokes Jimmy‘s joke made about First Lady Melania Trump, the issues in America, and more.

“While I admit I did have fun with our back and forth, after some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country. Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions thought. I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness,” Jimmy posted in a statement to Twitter.

Jimmy continued, “By lampooning Sean Hannity’s deference to the President, I most certainly did not intend to belittle or upset members of the gay community and to those who took offense, I apologize. I will take Sean Hannity at his word that he was genuinely offended by what I believed and still believe to be a harmless and silly aside referencing our First Lady’s accent. Mrs. Trump almost certainly has enough to worry about without being used as a prop to increase TV ratings. I am hopeful that Sean Hannity will learn from this too and continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies and that he will triumph in his heroic battle against sexual harassment and perversion.”