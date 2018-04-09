Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 1:55 pm

Emily Ratajkowski, Kiersey Clemons & More Step Out for Daily Front Row Los Angeles Awards 2018!

Emily Ratajkowski, Kiersey Clemons & More Step Out for Daily Front Row Los Angeles Awards 2018!

Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2018 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old model/actress were joined at the event by Kiersey Clemons, Leona Lewis, Normani Kordei, Jhene Aiko, Tommy Dorfman, Rowan Blanchard, Joey King and Jacob Elordi, Serayah, Shaun Ross, Johannes Huebl, Nolan Gerard Funk, Salem Mitchell and EJ Johnson.

“Thank you to @dailyfrontrow for naming me Model of the Year last night!,” Emily captioned with her Instagram post. “And to @trey.laird for presenting it to me! I’m truly grateful 🙏✨”


A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

FYI: Emily is wearing David Webb earrings. Tommy and Kiersey are wearing Coach. Salem is wearing Alice & Olivia, Swarovski and Vince Camuto.
Credit: Neilson Barnard; Photos: Getty
Posted to: EJ Johnson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jacob Elordi, Jhene Aiko, Joey King, Johannes Huebl, Kiersey Clemons, Leona Lewis, Nolan Gerard Funk, Normani Kordei, Rowan Blanchard, Salem Mitchell, Serayah, Shaun Ross, Tommy Dorfman

