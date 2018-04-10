Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 5:58 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Visit a Fitness Event in Miami

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Visit a Fitness Event in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stick behind their shades while arriving for an influencer focused fitness event at the new TruFusion Gables on Monday (April 9) in Miami, Fla.

The super fit couple greeted the guests and observed the classes that evening.

Alex talked about the workout on his Ellen appearance this week and called the class a hybrid between Barry’s Bootcamp and Hot Yoga as the room can reach 110 degrees.

There are 65 classes a day and hundreds of studios around the country and even the world!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 08
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 09
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez fitness event miami 10

Photos: TruFusion
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr