Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Visit a Fitness Event in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stick behind their shades while arriving for an influencer focused fitness event at the new TruFusion Gables on Monday (April 9) in Miami, Fla.

The super fit couple greeted the guests and observed the classes that evening.

Alex talked about the workout on his Ellen appearance this week and called the class a hybrid between Barry’s Bootcamp and Hot Yoga as the room can reach 110 degrees.

There are 65 classes a day and hundreds of studios around the country and even the world!