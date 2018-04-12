John Krasinski hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on Late Night on Wednesday (April 11) to chat about the box office success of his horror flick A Quiet Place, which also stars his wife Emily Blunt!

The 38-year-old actor also dished about all the nice tweets he’s been getting from celebrities about the movie, including the one and only Stephen King who tweeted, “‘A Quiet Place‘ is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera’s eye open wide in a way few movies manage.”

“This was mental,” John told Seth as he also revealed that the author, who’s a big Red Sox fan like John, emailed him and offered him seats at Fenway Park.

“One of my favorite things was, I said, ‘Oh my god, you’re also the biggest Red Sox fan,’ and he said, ‘If you ever want my tickets,’” John revealed – Watch below!



John Krasinski Couldn’t Believe Stephen King’s Reaction to A Quiet Place

Click inside to watch the rest of John Krasinski’s appearance on Late Night…



John Krasinski Broke Chris Pratt with A Quiet Place