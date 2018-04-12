Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Next Album's Release Date

Selena Gomez is opening up about her new music.

The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer opened up in an interview on Thursday (April 12) with PopSugar.

Selena said that she’s been working on the album for two and a half years, but doesn’t have a set release date for it yet.

“I don’t know when the right moment is. And I really mean that, not in a way that I’m trying to be mysterious or cool,” she explained.

“It’s hard to have a voice and make sure that your content means something.”

Are you excited for Selena‘s new music?
