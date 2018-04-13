James Franco Makes a Low-Key Arrival at LAX Airport

James Franco has touched down in Los Angeles ahead of the weekend.

The 39-year-old Disaster Artist actor was spotted making his way out of LAX Airport and heading to his ride on Thursday (April 12).

He kept it casual in a navy blue jacket along with a black denim button-up and matching pants, keeping his hands in his pockets as he strolled.

James also sported a black “Croft Alley” baseball cap, Beats headphones, black sunglasses, and a black backpack.

James has been busy filming for the second season of his show The Deuce in New York City, including a recently shot Christmas scene and another featuring a recreation of Times Square during the ’70s.

The Deuce will premiere on September 2 on HBO.