Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 7:19 pm

James Franco Makes a Low-Key Arrival at LAX Airport

James Franco Makes a Low-Key Arrival at LAX Airport

James Franco has touched down in Los Angeles ahead of the weekend.

The 39-year-old Disaster Artist actor was spotted making his way out of LAX Airport and heading to his ride on Thursday (April 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

He kept it casual in a navy blue jacket along with a black denim button-up and matching pants, keeping his hands in his pockets as he strolled.

James also sported a black “Croft Alley” baseball cap, Beats headphones, black sunglasses, and a black backpack.

James has been busy filming for the second season of his show The Deuce in New York City, including a recently shot Christmas scene and another featuring a recreation of Times Square during the ’70s.

The Deuce will premiere on September 2 on HBO.
Just Jared on Facebook
james franco makes a low key arrival at lax airport 01
james franco makes a low key arrival at lax airport 02
james franco makes a low key arrival at lax airport 03
james franco makes a low key arrival at lax airport 04
james franco makes a low key arrival at lax airport 05
james franco makes a low key arrival at lax airport 06
james franco makes a low key arrival at lax airport 07

Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: James Franco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr